PARIS ON MY MIND

Filipino-American gymnast Levi Ruivivar knew everything had to align so she could qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

And that’s exactly what happened after the 17-year-old from Stanford University placed second in the uneven bars of the 2024 FIG World Cup Series at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar.

Her feat made Ruivivar the third Filipino gymnast to make the grade for Paris after the earlier qualification of Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan, another Filipino-American.

Ruivivar got 13.633 points and joined a growing list of athletes who have punched their Olympic tickets.

So far, the Philippines has seven others bound for Paris aside from Yulo and Finnegan.

They are boxers Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, weightlifters Elreeen Ando, Vanessa Sarno and John Ceniza and Italy-based pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

“It was so worth it. It was such a close race. I knew going into this competition, I had to do my absolute best and everything had to line up. It was difficult and instead of feeling defeated, it motivated me,” Ruivivar said in an online video interview.

“It just felt amazing knowing that I was thinking that I could and giving my all. The work paid off and I have been dreaming about this since I was a little girl.”

“Now that my dreams have come true, it feels so inspiring and makes the hard work worth it.”

Before the Doha leg of the World Cup Series, Ruivivar saw action in the Cairo, Cottbus (Germany) and in Baku.

Algerian Kaylia Nemour, who topped the event, had already qualified even before the Doha leg started.

Ruivivar, whose actor- father Anthony has Filipino roots, revealed that the Filipino crowd played a big role in her solid showing.

“Definitely, the Filipino community was so loud. I could just feel the support and love. All the noise from the Filipino community in the stands was so motivating for me,” said Ruivivar, who began representing the Philippines last year.

“I just took three seconds to feel the energy of the crowd before I started running and touched the bar. It just felt amazing. I can feel the momentum building from the crowd.”

“The support in Doha was great. A lot of Filipinos were cheering and shouting for Levi,” said Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion.

Meanwhile, Carlos Yulo is competing in the final of the men’s vault and parallel bars at press time as he hopes to finish the World Cup Series on a high note.

Also happening at press time is the women’s floor exercise final as the final results there could determine whether or not Emma Malabuyo makes it to France.