Hotshots seek to stop Belga, Painters

Games today:

(Ynares Sports Arena)

3 p.m. — Phoenix vs NLEX

(Tiaong Convention Center)

6:15 p.m. — Rain or Shine vs Magnolia

Big man Beau Belga will be a marked man when streaking Rain or Shine takes on Magnolia in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup today at the Tiaong Convention Center in Quezon Province.

With his consistent point production in the Elasto Painters’ hot five-game winnings streak, Hotshots mentor Chito Victolero is giving special attention to stopping — if not slowing down — Belga in their 6:15 p.m. tussle.

“Beau is playing like an All-Star right now as if he’s just 25-year-old,” Victolero said of the 38-year-old, 15-year veteran.

Belga has been stepping up on offense in the absence of rookie center Keith Datu. So far, he has been averaging 16.5 points per game and taking more than 16 shots per outing.

The Elasto Painters court leader marked a career-best 28 points in a 115-105 win over NorthPort last Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium for a 5-4 win-loss record.

“I think he’s playing very well and his confidence is sky-high. They are winning because of Beau Belga,” Victolero said.

Magnolia, on the other hand, is also on a roll, winning three in a row for a 4-2 slate.

But the Hotshots brace for another run-and-gun team stacked with athletic young stars led by Adrian Nocum, Jhonard Clarito, Santi Santillan, Andrei Caracut and Gian Mamuyac.

Magnolia barely escaped a reeling but still dangerous Blackwater, 81-77, last Wednesday.

“This is a very tough and difficult game for us. They (Rain or Shine) are also young, they run, and they have the confidence to compete against any team in this conference,” added Victolero, who will rely on seasoned guard Mark Barroca, Iang Sangalang, Calvin Abueva, Paul Lee and Jio Jalalon.

The Elasto Painters are enjoying a resurgence after a flat start in their campaign where they lost their first four outings before collecting victories that put them in the thick of the race for the top two spots in the playoffs.

“We’re hoping that we can continue winning. With the trend in the standings, I think it will all boil down to quotients. The possibility of a double tie, triple tie or quadruple tie is high,” Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao said.

Only the top two teams will secure twice-to-beat advantages in the quarterfinals while the rest of the clubs that will qualify in the next round will play in a best-of-three series.

The Elasto Painters hope to carry the momentum of their winning run to cap a rather exhausting week.

“This is a heavy week for us. We played last Saturday then again last Wednesday then we’ll go on a trip to Tiaong, Quezon,” Guiao said.

“It’s a loaded week, hopefully, we’ll pull through again this Saturday so we could have a good rest after.”

Meanwhile, Phoenix and NLEX clash for the chance to get back into the win column.

The two teams meet at 3 p.m. at the Ynares Arena in Pasig City for the lone Big City match.

The Road Warriors, who now carry a 5-2 win-loss card, saw their four-game winning streak snapped by TNT Tropang Giga in a close 101-104 decision last Saturday in Candon, Ilocos Sur.

The Fuel Masters, on the other hand, are at the 11th spot with a 2-5 record and remain in the running for a quarters spot but must start racking up wins.