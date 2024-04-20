Eisma sworn in as PAGCOR CEO, prexy

Lawyer Wilma Eisma, the former chairman and administrator of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, was sworn in on Thursday as president and chief operating officer of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Eisma last 27 March 2024. A former director of the Development Bank of the Philippines, she took her oath before Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

A memorandum dated 2 April from Bersamin informed PAGCOR chairman Alejandro Tengco of Eisma’s appointment as the president and CEO of the government-owned-and-controlled corporation.

Eisma was the first woman to head the SBMA, during which she earned the distinction of leading the agency to an outstanding financial performance by the agency.

She promoted a culture of “malasakit” or concern among workers in the freeport zone. Eisma won a silver Stevie Award for “Thought Leader of the Year” in 2023 for crafting an SBMA survival roadmap during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The innovations she initiated saved jobs and investments in Subic Bay.

Eisma took her oath of office in the presence of her family, as well as chairman Tengco and DBP chairman Philip G. Lo.