DSWD rolls out reading program in Samar

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian led the rollout of the “Tara, Basa!” (Let’s Read!) tutoring program in Samar province on Friday.

“Our primary goal is to eradicate illiteracy,” Gatchalian said during the program launch at the Tandaya Hall. “No Filipino youth should remain unable to read.”

The program aims to address learning poverty while providing financial assistance to college students.

“We want to assist college students facing financial difficulties to finish their education,” Gatchalian said. “At the same time, we’ll enlist them as tutors for struggling readers.”

Under the program, college students from select state universities in Samar will serve as tutors and youth development workers (YDWs).

They will receive educational support through the agency’s cash-for-work program in exchange for conducting learning, reading, and “Nanay-Tatay” teacher sessions for struggling and non-reading elementary students and their parents.

“To ensure long-term impact, we’ll train parents to become their children’s first teachers at home,” Gatchalian explained. “Many parents forget that the most important teachers are not in classrooms, but at home.”

The “Nanay-Tatay” Parenting Program is a key component that aims to empower parents and guardians. They will also receive cash-for-work incentives from DSWD for attending sessions and helping their children prepare for learning activities.

The program will benefit around 2,000 struggling and non-reading elementary students, their parents, 200 tutors, and 40 YDWs in Samar.

Gatchalian signed a memorandum of agreement with Samar Provincial Governor Sharee Ann Tan, Samar State University President Dr. Redentor S. Palencia, and representatives from Northwest Samar State University to officially launch the program in the province.

The MoA formalizes the partnership between the DSWD, the provincial government, and state universities for program implementation.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by local officials, representatives from DepEd, CHED and partner schools. DSWD executives and program representatives were also present.

Guests pledged their commitment to the program’s success by signing a digital pledge.

The “Tara, Basa!” program creates a learning ecosystem where college students are trained and deployed as tutors and YDWs to help improve the reading skills of struggling elementary students.