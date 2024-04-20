Delgaco takes shot at Paris berth

Joanie Delgaco is a heartbeat away from making it to the 2024 Paris Olympics after entering the final of the 2024 Asian Olympic Qualification Regatta at the Tangeum Lake International Rowing Regatta Saturday in Chengju, South Korea.

Delgaco, who made it to the final of the women’s single sculls of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, finished at second place in the semifinal of the same category after clocking in eight minutes and 5.87 seconds.

With only three rowers in the semifinal advancing to the medal round, Shiho Yokenawa of Japan came in at first place with a clicking of 8:00.59 minutes while Hue Pham Ti of Vietnam came in at third place with 8:07.94 minutes.

Only the top five rowers in the final will be given slots for the Summer Games, which opens on 26 July.

The Philippine Rowing Association (PRA) congratulated Delgaco and wished her luck.

“Joanie Delgaco placed second in her semifinal race today in the women’s single sculls event. She will now proceed to FINAL A and be competing with five other rowers. She must place AT LEAST 5TH (beat 1 competitor) to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics,” the PRA said in a statement.

“Tomorrow (Sunday), she will be competing against Uzbekistan, Japan, Iran, Vietnam and Singapore. Laban Pilipinas! We’re all rooting for you, Joanie.”

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympian Cris Nievarez fell short on his return bid in the Summer Games as he finished fifth in the men’s singles sculls semifinal after tallying 7:21.56 minutes.

Vladislav Yakolev of Kazakhstan made the mark as he finished third with 7:08.97 minutes, around 13 seconds faster than Nievarez.