Cone looking for free agents

Barangay Ginebra will be using the next couple of weeks to figure out ways to address its depleted wing spot as the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup playoffs draw near.

Head coach Tim Cone hinted at scouring the league for free agents particularly Dave Murrell off waivers from Magnolia or tapping talents from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League just to get a legitimate three-man following a slew of injuries that thinned that Gin Kings’ position.

“We’re looking for help. I mean, we’re looking for help outside of the lineup to fill that worry because right now we have Sidney (Onwubere) as our kind of 4-man and after Sidney we go down to a guard. We don’t have any in-between. We don’t have a three-man on the roster except for maybe Ralph (Cu),” Cone said following the Ginebra’s 112-103 victory over TNT last Friday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Gin Kings have already reserved a slot in the quarterfinals after racking up three straight wins for a 6-3 win-loss record.

With its next two games sandwiched between eight days of rest, Cone is hoping to use the time to acquire a talent or two to fill the spot left by athletic small forward Jamie Malonzo, who went down with a left calf injury after slipping in the waning seconds of Ginebra’s triumph over NorthPort last 14 April.

“I don’t know what’s available to us. We have eight days before we play on Saturday (against Converge) and I think we don’t play until Sunday (versus NLEX) after that. So, we have another eight days after that,” Cone said.

“So, 16 days over our next two games. So, like I said, hopefully, we can figure something out within those 16 days.”

Aljon Mariano and Jeremiah Gray are also in sick bay recovering from ankle and knee injuries, respectively, aside from Malonzo.

“Ralph is trying to fit in there at this point but he’s not a defensive 3 he’s more of a stretch 4. And we don’t have anyone backing him up. So, it’s a big gap between our 4-man and our 2-man. We’re looking for help to try to slot somebody in there that could give us (help). It doesn’t mean he’s gonna come out and be a starter or a star. But if he could come out and give us a few minutes and help us then we’ll look for that,” Cone said.

The multi-titled mentor mentioned the possibility of picking PBA slam dunk champion Murrell off waivers if no other clubs would sign him up since league rules do not allow direct acquisition of players from sister teams.

“Again, it could be a free agent. It could be somebody that’s been released by another team. I think we already have a claim in for Dave Murrell and wait and see if anybody else’s gonna pick him up. But we’re also looking at some guys in the MPBL that have gone there recently,” Cone said.

The Ginebra tactician, however, cleared that a trade option is not on the table.