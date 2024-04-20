CHEd welcomes solons’ concern over influx of Chinese students

The Commission on Higher Education, or CHEd, on Friday thanked Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero and other legislators for raising concerns about Chinese students in Cagayan allegedly paying substantial amounts to obtain academic degrees without having to fulfill the academic requirements.

Citing stories of locals in the province, University of the Philippines Professor Chester Cabalza said Chinese students allegedly pay P2 million for higher education credentials.

In a statement, CHEd said this was a serious allegation that showed universities accepting these foreign students were using them “as milking cows.”

The commission urged Cabalza to formalize his allegation before the CHEd with evidence against St. Paul University Philippines-Tuguegarao.

“We will not hesitate to start an investigation and ensure that due process is observed for all parties involved,” the CHEd said.

“In parallel, the commission reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that academic institutions under its purview operate within the bounds of Philippine laws and regulations and in concert with the nation’s interests,” the CHEd added.

In a TV interview, Cabalza, a native of Cagayan, said he was worried about the influx of Chinese students in the province.

“As I’ve heard, these students are paying P2 million for their degrees without attending classes. We have to verify this,” Cabalza said.

“In Cagayan, foreign students are not new anymore. But the influx of Chinese citizens, around 4,000 in one university, is quite alarming based on this data,” he added.

For his part, Fr. Ranhilio Aquino, dean of San Beda University Graduate School of Law, shared the same view, saying these students do not even know how to speak English.

“What is surprising is that they all claim to be enrolled in the graduate schools of some universities. But here at Cagayan State University, we don’t accept them,” Aquino said.

“But there are some universities that accept them, and what is surprising is that they claim to be taking graduate studies, but they cannot speak English. They bring translators with them,” he said.