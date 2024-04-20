Boatwright can’t wait to join Gilas

Bennie Boatwright Jr. didn’t need much time to think about giving his nod to join the Gilas Pilipinas program as a naturalized player.

“It’s a very easy decision, it’s kind of a no-brainer,” Boatwright said on the sidelines of San Miguel Beer’s 112-103 win over Converge in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup last Friday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The reinforcement who led the Beermen to the 2023-24 Commissioner’s Cup crown said that having experienced playing in the PBA and the love shown by fans, the offer of being a part of Gilas’ pool of naturalized players was just hard to resist.

“No, honestly not, as the opportunity came, and the experience playing here in the Philippines, you can’t say no to that,” the 27-year-old former University of Southern California star said.

“Now that I played here, experienced everything, experienced all the people, all the love. It’s an easy decision.”

Once Boatwright gets his naturalization approved, he will join Justin Brownlee, Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson and Ange Kouame in the pool.

Boatwright said that his San Miguel teammates were the ones who initiated talks of having him join Gilas.

But it was San Miguel Corporation sports head Alfrancis Chua who personally offered him the opportunity after the Commissioner’s Cup semifinals.

“It started with some of the players, they were mentioning me. After we played Ginebra, Boss Al asked me if I was interested and I said, “For sure.” And ever since then, the ball has been rolling,” he said.

Boatwright arrived in the Philippines last Thursday after a stint in China to take care of his naturalization application.

“I’m just moving around getting into different interviews, went to the police station, the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) and also got some medical exams. We’re just working on the process,” the dynamic all-around player said.

Although the process of switching nationality takes up time, Boatwright is just excited to suit up for the tricolor in different international competitions in the future.