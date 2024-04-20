Ayungon, Negros farms getting new road

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) held a groundbreaking ceremony this week to kick off the construction of a new farm-to-market road in Barangay Gomentoc, Ayungon, Negros Oriental.

The project, funded under the Agrarian Reform Fund, will see a 1.09-kilometer stretch of road concreted, connecting Barangay Gomentoc to Sitio Basak.

The partnership with the local government unit of Ayungon aims to improve access to markets for at least 200 agrarian reform beneficiaries and residents in the area.

“This road, which will be finished in 120 days, will help boost the production of rice, sugarcane, pineapples, and bananas, the major crops of agrarian reform beneficiaries here,” said DAR Central Visayas Assistant Regional Director Arthur D. Dulcero.

Dulcero emphasized the project’s significance in strengthening partnerships and rural development.

“The road project worth P20 million symbolizes the continued partnership between the DAR and LGUs, which showcases government efforts to develop the countryside by providing much-needed infrastructure,” he said.

“The road project is important in uplifting the livelihoods of farmers. This initiative will not only improve their access to markets but also contribute to the area’s economic growth,” Dulcero added.

The project aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to support farmers by improving the flow of food supply through infrastructure development.