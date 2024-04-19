SCUTTLEBUTT

AREIT takes center stage

Ayala’s real estate investment trust unit, or AREIT, has become the darling of the market with the slide in the bourse index.

The market bellwether has given up all gains for the year as the index fell back to its end-2023 level of 6,450. In dollar terms, the market is down 3.5 percent already, given the weaker local currency.

All sectors are now trading lower year-to-date, except banking stocks, which have managed to hold on to most of their gains and sustain their outperformance.

Downside risks persist because higher-for-longer elevated policy rates affect leases and lower rents due to new office supply. Economists maintain that although headline inflation rose last March, it still expects policy rate cuts starting the third quarter.

AREIT has a proven ability to infuse assets while keeping overall occupancy at 97 percent.

Last year, the combined revenue and distributable income of a basket of REITs rose 14 percent year-on-year, in line with 2023 forecasts at 102 percent and 101 percent.