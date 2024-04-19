Sara distributes land titles, support services

Thousands of farmers from the Cagayan Valley region received land titles and various support services as Vice President Sara Duterte led the distribution of 1,117 certificates of landownership award/emancipation patent (CLOA/EP) and formally turned over infrastructure facilities worth P263,800,000, and a total of P23,639,500 farm machineries and equipment on Wednesday, 17 April, held at F.L. Dy Coliseum, San Fermin, Cauayan City, Isabela.

Duterte said this undertaking is for God’s glory, for the country, and the Filipino family.

Accompanying the Vice President in the distribution of the 1,117 CLOAs were Senator Imee Marcos and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III. The landholding covers a total of 1,416.35 hectares of agricultural lands that will benefit 901 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) from the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino.