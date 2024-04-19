PEP

Enabling communities

Composed primarily of women, local bag artisans from Bulacan created and assembled the bags from the tarpaulins of SM Store.
Composed primarily of women, local bag artisans from Bulacan created and assembled the bags from the tarpaulins of SM Store.Photograph courtesy of SM

SM, through the SM Green Finds program, will launch a collaboration project with social enterprises to emphasize the significance of circularity.

The project is aligned with the SM group’s thrust of upholding environmental stewardship and sustaining a green culture.

Under the SM Green Movement, the group-wide, multi-year sustainability campaign focused on the environment, the SM Green Finds aims to make it easier for consumers to choose green.

The initiative promotes products that are eco-friendly, made from natural and local ingredients and support local communities while also helping empower small-business partners in their own green practices.

The SM Green Finds x The Tarp Project is the recent campaign of SM Finds, a collaboration with known social entrepreneur Zarah Juan. The project aims to create beautiful bags out of used tarpaulins from the SM Store.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph