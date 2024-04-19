Enabling communities

SM, through the SM Green Finds program, will launch a collaboration project with social enterprises to emphasize the significance of circularity.

The project is aligned with the SM group’s thrust of upholding environmental stewardship and sustaining a green culture.

Under the SM Green Movement, the group-wide, multi-year sustainability campaign focused on the environment, the SM Green Finds aims to make it easier for consumers to choose green.

The initiative promotes products that are eco-friendly, made from natural and local ingredients and support local communities while also helping empower small-business partners in their own green practices.

The SM Green Finds x The Tarp Project is the recent campaign of SM Finds, a collaboration with known social entrepreneur Zarah Juan. The project aims to create beautiful bags out of used tarpaulins from the SM Store.