Delgaco, Nievarez keep Paris hopes alive

Joanie Delgaco and Tokyo Olympics rower Cris Nievarez move onto the semifinal of their respective events during the first day of the 2024 Asian Olympic Qualification Regatta at the Tangeum Lake International Rowing Regatta in Chengju, South Korea Friday.

Delgaco finished second in Heat 3 of the women’s single sculls after clocking in eight minutes and 4.96 seconds.

Fatemeh Mojalal-topraghghale of Iran topped Heat 3 with 8:02.69 minutes while Saiyidah Aisyah Binte Mohamed Rafa’ee of Singapore came in at third place with a time of 8:17.17 minutes.

Meanwhile, Nievarez had to take a longer road to stay in contention for a slot in the French capital.

The Atimonan, Quezon native finished fourth in Heat 1 after 7:32.36 minutes and dropped to the repechage.

But, he was able to bounce back after finishing in third place in the repechage and booking a slot in the semifinal on Saturday.

Head coach Edgardo Maerina told DAILY TRIBUNE that he wants to see how his wards will do in the semifinal before assessing their chances of making it to the Paris Games.

“He (Nievarez) did have strong opponents. He has to finish at the top six to make it to the final,” Maerina said.

“It’s going to be tough. If they can make it to the final, we’ll see.”

Also still in the running for a spot in the Olympics is the duo of Rynjie Peñaredondo and Zuriel Sumintac in the men’s lightweight double sculls.

Peñaredondo and Sumintac finished Heat 1 in fifth place after 7:08.95 minutes but there is still a chance for them to advance to the semifinal if they top the repechage on Saturday.

Only the top five finishers in the single sculls and the top two pairs in the lightweight double sculls will qualify for this year’s Olympics, which opens 26 July.