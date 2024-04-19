BoC seizes P218-M shabu at NAIA

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) on Thursday reported that a bulk of suspected shabu was seized at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport amounting to P218.48 million on Wednesday.

In a statement, BoC-Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) director Verne Enciso disclosed that the shipment, — which arrived from Zimbabwe on 13 April at the Paircargo warehouse facility in Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) — was initially declared as a “machinery muffler” but was profiled by the Intelligence Division after receiving the report.

Enciso said the substances found totaled 32.13 kilograms, with an estimated street value of P218,484,000.

He also revealed that the package was shipped by a certain Isaac Chikore from Harare, Zimbabwe and consigned to Christine Tigranes from Balingasa Queen, Manila.

“This operation is in line with our President’s directive to intensify our anti-drugs smuggling campaign by using our massive international and local networks to determine the source of the illegal drugs trade,” Enciso said.

This comes after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the inspection of over two tons of shabu worth P13.3 billion in Batangas, where he hailed agents for the operation’s success without resorting to violence.

Meantime, Enciso expressed the agency’s full support for the current strategy of using intelligence capabilities in the Marcos administration’s campaign against illegal drugs, adding that the bureau will also keep operating and gathering intelligence.

Deputy commissioner for Customs Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy, on the other hand, stressed the importance of intelligence gathering in the agency’s operations.

“Key to stopping these shipments is our ability to collect intelligence and the experience and knowledge that our officers have gathered over the years. Our officers are well-trained to identify these shipments that might contain potentially dangerous substances to protect our people,” Uy said.

The discovery and seizure of 32.13 kilograms of shabu at NAIA led to the arrest of Tigranes, who is now facing charges for violation of Section 118 (prohibited importation and exportation) and Section 1400 (misdeclaration) in goods declaration in relation to Section 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).