Tertiary subsidy released — CHEd

Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) chairperson Prospero de Vera III on Wednesday denied allegations that the agency did not pay the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) for grantees enrolled for academic years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

This was De Vera’s statement in response to recent news reports on a complaint filed against him for negligence of duties and responsibilities as a public official based on the alleged non-disbursement of the TES tranches for the two academic years.

Agapito Lubaton of the Marvelous College of Technology and 10 students from Marvelous College and the Goldenstate College of Koronadal City had accused De Vera of failure to act on the two-year delay in payment of the TES for no apparent and valid reason.

“My office has not received these complaints and I cannot comment on the specifics of their allegations,” De Vera said.

No negligence

De Vera denied any negligence as policy decisions are made collegially by the UniFAST Governing Board composed of the DepEd, NEDA, DoLE, NYC, TESDA, DoST, ALCU, PASUC, COCOPEA, GSIS and SSS.

“Why am I being singled out for a policy decision that I cannot make individually but is collegially made by the UniFAST Board?” he said.

De Vera also said that Marvelous College has received a total of P157,653,600 for academic years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023, which is part of the cost for tertiary education of Filipino students as provided under Section 7 of Republic Act 10931.