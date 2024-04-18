Sting ops yield P430K illegal drugs

Separate sting operations conducted by authorities in Rizal resulted in the seizure of at least P430,000 worth of illegal drugs from four suspects on Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

In Antipolo City, a buy-bust operation was conducted by personnel of the Antipolo City Drug Enforcement Team that led to the arrest of alias Bador, a suspected drug pusher and high-value individual.

Seized from the suspect were two pieces zip-sealed plastics containing dried buds of suspected kush weighing more or less 100 grams with a standard drug price of P150,000, three pieces of zip-sealed plastics containing dried marijuana leaves weighing more or less 920 grams with an estimated amount of P110,400.

Also seized from him were one piece of eco bag and a smartphone.

In Taytay, Rizal, operatives from the Taytay Municipal Police Station arrested three drug suspects early Wednesday.

Nabbed in the operation were alias Mohaimen, a newly identified high-value drug suspect; alias Nardo and alias Weng, all residents of Taytay, Rizal.

The suspects yielded five sachets of suspected shabu weighing more or less 25 grams with an estimated street value of P170,800, P900 bet money, three pieces of coins used as flipper “pangara.”

A total of P431,200 worth of illegal drugs were also seized by the Rizal police in two separate operations.

Meanwhile, the four suspects are now detained at the custodial facilities of the police stations that have arrested them while facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and the Anti-Illegal Gambling Law.