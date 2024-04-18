Rethinking war on drugs

Dear Editor,

The recent article published in your newspaper titled "No silver bullet vs. drugs" sheds light on a complex and persistent issue plaguing the Philippines – the country’s continuing war against illegal drugs.

While we acknowledge the devastating impact of illegal drugs, there is still a need to intensify current strategies, which raise concerns about their effectiveness and potential for further harm.

The current war on drugs, characterized by a heavy-handed police presence and a "kill, kill, kill" mentality, has yielded limited success as thousands of Filipinos – many innocent bystanders – have lost their lives.

The targeted killings have sown fear and distrust within communities, hindering cooperation with law enforcement. Additionally, the focus on street-level users ignores the bigger picture – the powerful drug syndicates operating largely unchecked.

Framing drug use solely as a criminal issue overlooks the underlying causes of addiction, often rooted in poverty, lack of opportunity, and mental health struggles. We need a shift towards a public health approach, prioritizing treatment, rehabilitation, and harm reduction programs.

This would involve investing in accessible drug treatment centers, offering mental health support, and implementing harm reduction strategies like needle exchange programs to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Also, empowering communities is crucial, as local initiatives can foster trust with residents, encouraging them to report suspicious activity and work alongside authorities.

Barangay officials, social workers, and religious leaders can play vital roles in early intervention programs, identifying at-risk youth and supporting them.

But whether we like it or not, the war on drugs cannot be won solely through law enforcement, as there is a need to address the socioeconomic factors that fuel drug use. This requires creating opportunities for education, employment, and livelihood for those living in poverty.

Investing in social safety nets and promoting economic development can provide individuals with alternatives to the drug trade.

I believe that rehabilitation, not punishment, should be the ultimate goal, and effective rehabilitation programs can consider the specific needs of each addict and offer a holistic approach that includes medical detoxification, psychological therapy, and vocational training.

Reintegration programs are also essential to help former addicts return to society productively.

Learning from other countries that have successfully addressed drug problems is crucial. Portugal, for example, decriminalized drug possession in 2001 and focused on public health interventions.

The war on drugs, in its current form, is a flawed strategy. It is time to acknowledge its limitations and embrace a more comprehensive approach. We need a balanced strategy that combines law enforcement efforts focused on dismantling drug syndicates with a robust public health approach that prioritizes treatment, rehabilitation, and harm reduction.

By empowering communities, addressing the root causes of addiction, and prioritizing rehabilitation, we can create a safer and healthier Philippines for all.

This new approach requires government commitment, collaboration between various stakeholders, and a shift in public perception.

It is a long-term endeavor, but one that offers a more sustainable and humane path toward tackling the drug problem. The Philippines deserves a drug strategy that prioritizes public safety, human rights, and, ultimately, the well-being of its citizens.

Coreen Magtalas

