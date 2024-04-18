NCRPO showcases drone capabilities

Drone operators from five districts of the National Capital Region Police Office showcased their abilities in a tactical drone operation competition held Wednesday morning at the NCRPO headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa.

The NCRPO — composed of the Southern Police District, Eastern Police District, Manila Police District, Quezon City Police District, and Northern Police District — all participated in the event. The Regional Mobile Force Battalion also sent a team to compete.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines-Aerial Works Certification and Inspection Division under the Flight Operation Department head Captain Ian Michael del Castillo observed the competition and stressed the significance of drone skills for police officers in various urban scenarios.

“Firstly, it’s crucial to have the skills to avoid obstacles, as these drones are primarily used for surveillance,” Del Castillo said.

“This competition provides our policemen with the necessary skills to effectively perform their duties,” he added.

The CAAP official also reminded drone users of the regulations, including a maximum altitude of 400 feet above ground level as he cited the prohibition on flying drones over populated areas and within a 10-kilometer radius of airports.

“For projects requiring deviation from these three restrictions, a special permit can be obtained from CAAP,” Del Castillo said.

“Private users can also request permits from their local government unit. However, for commercial use, undergoing proper training is highly recommended,” he added.