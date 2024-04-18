‘Deep hole’ covered, says MMDA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday announced the successful repair and reopening of Sales Road in Pasay City following the discovery of a deep hole over the weekend.

The sinkhole, measuring approximately 3 meters wide and nearly 10 feet deep, was located on the eastbound lane near Villamor Air Base Gates 4 and 2.

Following the discovery of the hole, the Department of Public Works and Highways swiftly addressed the issue, patching the hole with cement and preparing the surface for asphalt paving.

“We are pleased to inform the public that the affected area of Sales Road is now open to motorists,” said the MMDA in a statement.

“Motorists can expect a smooth flow of traffic as repairs have been completed,” it added.

To minimize disruption during the repair process, the MMDA implemented a temporary measure, allowing westbound lane traffic to flow towards the eastbound direction.

Initial reports on Sunday morning indicated a small crack on the road surface. However, the situation deteriorated rapidly as the ground softened due to a leak from a busted water pipe belonging to Maynilad Water Services Inc.