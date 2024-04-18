Chinese national held for illegal firearms

Authorities on Wednesday reported that a Chinese national was nabbed following the discovery of high-powered firearms at the suspect’s residence in Taguig City recently.

Initial reports disclosed that the Regional Special Operations Group-Regional Intelligence Division (RSOG-RID), National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and Taguig City Police implemented the search warrant against the suspect in Barangay Bambang which led to the confiscation of various contrabands.

The warrant was issued by Judge Bernard Pineda Bernal, vice executive Judge at the Regional Trial Court Branch 70 in Taguig City dated 12 April 2024.

Police identified the suspect as Haiqiang Su, a 24-year-old Chinese national, who was arrested for violating Section 28 par (a) of RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

In committing to intensify operations in the metropolis to ensure safety and security of the people, NCRPO chief PMGen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. ordered the operation and the serving of the search warrant on the erring man.

The suspect yielded various firearms and ammunition such as one Unit Cal. 5.56 rifle Daniel Defense Black Creek GA USA M4 Carbine Cal. Multi; two pieces magazine assembly for Cal. 5.56mm; 36 pieces of ammunition for cal. 5.5mm and six pcs of ammunition for cal. 9mm.

Also seized from the suspect were one unit of M16 airsoft rifle; one unit of Honor Fantastic Airsoft pistol; one unit of Walther Airsoft Pistol; one unit of WE Airsoft Pistol; one pc. Of Gamo Tactical Scope; two pcs. Hand Grenade; two pcs. Tactical Vest; one pc. Tactical Helmet with markings “CHINA”; three pieces Pistol holster; three pieces of different IDs; a Chinese flag and a backpack.

Aside from the contrabands, there was also one unit McLaren GTR Sports Car brought to the Office of ANCAR for investigation and verification in view of Illegal Transfer of Plates and Use of Improvised Plates; along with one unit HONQI Electric SUV; one unit KTM Sports bike and one unit Electric Bike for having no proper documents presented.

Police said they will continue to invigorate operations and coordination to confiscate more illegally possessed firearms which could be used for criminal activities.

In the same operation, the two Chinese nationals present in the house were placed under custody for further verification.

Later that evening, a certain Jerry Mari S. Cheng arrived at the RSOG compound and handed two black paper bags, marked with the symbol “9 Dynasty Group,” to one of the Chinese national identified as Zhuang Guangdong.

Upon receipt of the bags, Zhuang Guangdong proceeded to approach a police officer, offering three million pesos in exchange for the release of individuals under custody.

The RSOG officers promptly arrested Zhuang Guangdong, while Cheng managed to flee the scene after handing over the paper bag.

A complaint for corruption of public officials is being prepared against Zhuang Guangdong for inquest proceedings while efforts to apprehend Jerry Mari S. Cheng is ongoing.