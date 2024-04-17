Wanted females nabbed

Operatives from the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) reported the arrest of two women last Monday at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on charges of lascivious conduct.

The arrests were part of an ongoing PNP-AVSEGROUP initiative to prevent wanted individuals from using airports to flee authorities.

A joint operation involving personnel from the NAIA Terminal 3 Police Station, Aviation Security Unit NCR, and Barbosa Police Station 14 of the Manila Police District led to the apprehension of the suspects, aged 34 and 27, both from Bacolod City.

The women were arrested as they attempted to depart for Hong Kong and according to authorities, they violated Section 5(b) of Republic Act 7610, which penalizes lascivious conduct.

The Regional Trial Court of Negros Occidental issued arrest warrants for both suspects, with a recommended bail of P80,000 each.

PNP-AVSEGROUP officers ensured the suspects’ rights were upheld during the arrest and they were informed of their constitutional rights in a language they understood, and the entire process was documented using an alternative recording device.

The women are currently detained at Barbosa Police Station 14 for further processing and eventual court proceedings.

“The successful apprehension of the suspects demonstrates the seamless collaboration and preparedness of our AVSEGROUP team at NAIA to ensure that such offenders are held accountable,” said PBGen Christopher N. Abrahano, acting director of AVSEGROUP.