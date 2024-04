SNAPS

Sizzling Subic at 42°C

LOOK: As the heat index soared to 42 degrees Celsius, the sun cast its searing rays upon the landmarks of Waterfront Road in Subic Bay Freeport Zone on Wednesday. The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) issued a reminder for visiting tourists to stay hydrated and seek shelter to beat the scorching heat. | via Jonas Reyes