Sangalang back in deadly form

Ian Sangalang is truly back to his old deadly form and so is the rejuvenated Magnolia in the Philippine Cup of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

In his best shape since coming back from thyroid illness last year, Sangalang dished out a career-high 32 points plus 13 rebounds to get the Hotshots past streaking NorthPort last Wednesday, 104-97, and back on track from a two-game slide.

Four days later, the veteran slotman from Lubao, Pampanga turned in a comprehensive 23-point, nine-rebound, five-assist statline to help his team to score a 107-93 romp over Phoenix and leap to solo lead with a 3-2 card.

On account of this pair of sterling performances spiked by averages of 27.5 markers (with 64 percent field goal shooting), 11 boards and 2.5 dimes, Sangalang earned the nod as PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week for the period 10 to 14 April.

Sangalang’s resurgence is an inspiring story.

The former National Collegiate Athletic Association Most Valuable Player was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism in January 2023, forcing him to miss majority of last season’s Governors’ Cup and throwing his career into jeopardy. Keeping the faith in months of treatment and recovery, Sangalang returned to active duty in the last Commissioner’s Cup, slowly working his way back.

“I’m just thinking that things happen for a reason. I’m so thankful for everything that happened. Now, I already know the answer,” Sangalang said as he looked back to that episode.

“I’m also thankful to the coaching staff, especially to Coach Chito (Victolero) for the trust he had given me. I also want to thank my teammates for lifting me and pushing me to return.”

The Hotshots are reaping the fruit after letting Sangalang take his time in his long road to recovery.