Sandigan denies ex-DSWD execs’ bid

The Sandiganbayan has thumbed down the bid of three former Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) officials who allegedly had a hand in the misappropriation of Rep. Paul Daza’s P5-million pork barrel funds in 2008.

The anti-graft court Sixth Division said the motions for leave to file demurrer to evidence filed by Leonila Hayahay, Joselita Enciso and Deseree Fajardo will just merely delay the court’s proceedings.

A demurrer to evidence is a pleading by the accused to dismiss the case brought by the defense due to lack of evidence. Once granted in a criminal case, it constitutes an acquittal.

Hayahay, Enciso and Fajardo were named co-accused of another ex-DSWD official Mateo Montaño in cases involving graft, malversation of public funds, and falsification of public documents, which stemmed from the alleged irregularities in handling Daza’s Priority Development Assistance Funds projects in 2008.

Court records showed that the DSWD officials facilitated the release of Daza’s P5-million pork barrel to Roberto Solon of the Economic and Social Cooperation for Local Development Foundation Inc. despite the NGO’s failure to include the specific objectives, target beneficiaries, feasibility studies, risk assessment and plans for carrying out the project.