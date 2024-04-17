Remulla backs gov’t fight against illegal drugs

The Department of Justice (DoJ) on Tuesday stressed that the Philippine government is seeking a new direction in its fight against illegal drugs, prioritizing a human rights-based approach.

During the launch of the Philippine Drug Policy and Law Reform Summit at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City, Justice Undersecretary Jesse Jerogenes T. Andres said that Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla is backing the proposed policy shift.

“Secretary Remulla has voiced his support for this new policy direction,” Andres said. “We have to craft an approach that is responsive to the fight against illegal drugs.”

The summit, seen as a pivotal moment in the country’s drug war, aims to foster collaboration and innovation in building a safer and more humane society. Andres emphasized the importance of dialogue and listening to stakeholders.

“The government is poised to enact meaningful laws aligned with our shared vision for a better future,” said Andres. “This vision includes a covenant with our people, guaranteeing a better life with equal opportunities under a regime where the rule of law reigns supreme.”

He also stressed the importance of human rights in all aspects of governance.

“Our fundamental law, the Bill of Rights, guarantees this,” Andres said. “All aspects of governance should express the primacy of human rights.”

To recall, the country has grappled with the complexities of its drug problem for years, enduring its consequences and facing its challenges, and Andres stressed the government’s unwavering commitment to change, rooted in principles of justice, equity, and respect for human rights.

“Over the years, our nation has witnessed the dangers of the drug problem,” Andres said. “We have remained steadfast in our commitment to change, a change that is rooted in the principle of justice, equity, and respect for human rights.”

Andres also cited UN Resident Coordinator Gustavo Gonzalez’s statement that 40 million people are affected by illegal drugs and the necessitates a collective approach, with health interventions considered for drug users vulnerable to contracting HIV-AIDS and hepatitis.