PBBM told: Ignore hecklers

A lawmaker recently called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to not waste his time on hecklers, trolls and destabilizers hurling lies against him after he flagged the alleged “secret deal” between former President Rodrigo R. Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the Philippines’ sovereign claim on the West Philippine Sea.

In a statement, Camarines Sur Second District Representative Luis Raymund "L-Ray" Villafuerte Jr. stressed that the President will not use the presidential pulpit to respond to lies the destabilizers are spreading.

However, he stressed that Marcos “will not hesitate in using it to call out acts of that will compromise national interest committed through a secret deal against us.”

Villafuerte – who is also the president of the National Unity Party (NUP) -- raised the alarm on the President’s hecklers after details surrounding the alleged secret deal between Duterte and China regarding the West Philippine Sea are now surfacing in public, which some of the former President’s critics have called “treasonous.”

“The answer is simple. If it concerns the nation’s business, the President responds. If it is personal, he shrugs it off,” said the lawmaker after hecklers criticized the President for putting the secret deal on the spotlight.

Calling the President’s remarks as “statesman-like,” Villafuerte assured the public that “the President can weather the harshest vitriol hurled against him, and because they are false, are best left unanswered.”

“The President’s statement on the 'secret agreement' has been measured, responsible, statesman-like and factual, as befits the office he holds,” said Villafuerte.

“As if on cue, those who have been heckling the President are now shouting their latest baseless tirade from the rooftops: Why has he been commenting on the 'secret agreement' issue when he has been silent on the many brickbats thrown against him?” he added.

The lawmaker stressed that Marcos -- being the leader of the land -- has the “duty to defend and articulate the national interest every time it is threatened.”

“The President is not singling out any party when he is vocal in asserting our sovereignty on a territory which by law and history is ours,” Villafuerte said.