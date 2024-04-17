Partnership brings comfort food and feel-good moments to cancer center

Pancake House recently opened its newest branch at the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital. In partnership with Ayala Land, it is the only restaurant invited by the group to be a part of this medical facility. The store was officially inaugurated by members of Max’s Group, Inc. and Ayala Land, which collaborated to help bring comfort to the entire HCCH community as they go through the battle against cancer together.

HCCH is the first comprehensive cancer specialty hospital in the Philippines that offers end-to-end services to make the journey easier for patients and their loved ones. Now, with Pancake House in the fold, that also includes providing them, their family and friends, as well as the entire medical staff, with the warmth of classic comfort food to enjoy.

"We are proud to partner with Healthway Center and grateful for the opportunity to bring feel-good moments to those who need it most. We are happy to open our doors to the Healthway community and to provide comfort food in the daily lives of the people that will come here. We want to continue to be your partner in taking care of those who are in need,” said Sharon Fuentebella, Max’s Group chairperson.

“We are very grateful to welcome Pancake House here at Healthway Cancer Care. I’m a big fan of Pancake House. In fact, we always say that Pancake House caters across segments. I’m grateful that we share the same goal in making the journey easier for our patients and their loved ones. Having Pancake House right by our doorstep, serving their classic favorites and give them this space where they can find warmth and comfort, and enjoy a meal together,” said Paolo Borromeo, AC Health Medical Network chairman.

Pancake House is located on the ground floor of the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital in Arca South, Taguig City. Store hours operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.