P1.7-M illegal drugs seized

Authorities reported that operatives from the Pasig City Police nabbed a suspected high-value drug trafficker early Tuesday morning and seized over P1.7 million worth of illegal narcotics during the operation.

Initial reports said that the suspect — identified as alias Win, was apprehended during an anti-criminality checkpoint conducted by Pasig Elite personnel from Rosario Police Sub-Station 7.

Police said that officers flagged down Win, who was driving a blue Honda Click 125CC motorcycle, at a checkpoint along F. Legaspi Street in Barangay Maybunga at around 3:20 a.m.

Investigations showed that Win exhibited suspicious behavior when asked for his driver’s license and motorcycle registration documents and became “uneasy and uncooperative,” displaying arrogance and attempting to flee the scene by kicking an officer.

Officers pursued and apprehended Win despite his resistance. A subsequent search revealed a red bag containing three plastic sachets of suspected shabu. The confiscated drugs weighed approximately 250.8 grams and have an estimated street value of P1,705,440.

Win is currently detained at the Pasig City Police Station custodial facility. He will face charges for violating Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as well as charges of direct assault, resistance and disobedience to a person in authority.