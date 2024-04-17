NFA to spend approved P10-B fund for modernization

The National Food Authority (NFA) said on Wednesday that the recently approved P10 billion in funds for its modernization plan will be allocated for constructing more post-harvest facilities to increase the country's drying and milling capacity for palay.

According to the NFA officer in charge, administrator Larry Lacson, these postharvest facilities to be established are mainly warehouses, dryers, milling facilities, and silos.

"Actually right now, we should have a [drying] capacity of 495,000 metric tons (MT). Our current capacity for drying is only 31,000 MT. Then the milling capacity we have is at 130,000 MT. Just imagine the disparity; that is what we are addressing," Lacson said in a televised interview.

He, however, noted that reaching the goal of increasing the local milling and drying capacity of palay is still not near being realized as the P10 billion fund is still inadequate.

"That's not enough. It's still far. It's a multiyear activity, so hopefully, after that multiyear activity, we can fill it all," he added.

Lacson said that post-harvest facilities are to be established almost nationwide in consideration of the production areas, especially those that have big palay yields.

"But initially, the one we are building is in Dingras, Ilocos Norte; Concepcion, Tarlac; Dumangas, Iloilo; and Musuan in Maramag, Bukidnon," said Lacson.

He noted that those dryers to be built will cost the country an additional 150,000 MT for drying capacity and an additional 120,000 MT for milling capacity.