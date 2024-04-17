Metro suffers scorching heat

Metro Manila residents sweltered under record-breaking heat on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching 36.9 degrees Celsius, according to state weather climatology head Ana Solis.

Speaking at the Quezon City forum, Solis attributed the scorching temperatures to the “urban heat island effect” — a phenomenon that occurs when cities experience significantly warmer temperatures compared to surrounding rural areas.

The disparity is caused by how surfaces within urban environments absorb and retain heat.

Solis explained that urban emissions from concrete high-rise buildings and complexes contribute significantly to the heat buildup.

“Naturally, heat is absorbed by soil surfaces and then emitted,” Solis said. “However, concrete walls tend to trap and re-emit the heat, exacerbating the urban heat island effect.”

To address the potential health risks associated with the heatwave, Dr. Clairrol Astilla, Quezon City District 1 officer-in-charge Health Officer, has encouraged residents to seek medical attention at city clinics, health centers, or public hospitals if they experience symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

“We are actively conducting educational campaigns in communities to raise awareness about the scorching heat and how to avoid discomfort and exhaustion,” Astilla said.

Health officials recommend a combination of proper hydration, a balanced diet, and limiting outdoor activity during peak heat hours. Wearing protective clothing is also advised when venturing outside.