Martin seeks release of 4 Pinoy seafarers

House Speaker Martin Romualdez yesterday called for the immediate release of the four Filipino seafarers who were aboard a ship that Iranian forces seized near the Strait of Hormuz.

Romualdez said the security and safe return of the four crewmen were the government’s utmost priority. The four were part of the ship’s crew of 25.

“The seizure of the MSC Aries deeply troubles us because it poses a potential threat to the safety of our Filipino seafarers,” he said.

Iran’s state-run IRNA News Agency reported the seizure of the MSC Aries cargo ship by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Special Naval Force near the Strait of Hormuz, alleging its connection to Israel.

Romualdez echoed the call of the Department of Foreign Affairs, urging Israel and Iran to work towards a peaceful resolution of their escalating conflict.

“Global cooperation is essential to navigate through this challenging situation,” Romualdez averred. “We must work together towards a peaceful resolution to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved parties.”

Iran and Israel have long been locked in hostilities that resulted in the latter’s bombing of Iran’s consulate in Syria earlier this month.