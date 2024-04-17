SNAPS

Exploring Arden Botanical Estate with Paulo Alcazaren and Korina Sanchez

LOOK: Renowned landscape architect and environmental planner Paulo Alcazaren offered an insightful overview of Megaworld's ambitious P18-billion botanical-themed township project during the Media Launch of Arden Botanical Estate. The 251-hectare site in Cavite was the focal point of discussion at the event held at BGC on Tuesday, 16 April 2024. Additionally, well-known broadcaster Korina Sanchez-Roxas underscored the significance of lifestyle choices in connection with the project. | via KING RODRIGUEZ