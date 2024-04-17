DOJ says Teves camp's statement misleading

The Department of Justice (DOJ) yesterday flatly said the statement of the camp of fugitive expelled Oriental Congressman Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. as misleading.

"I can confirm that this statement is completely misleading. This case is more than just a case of multiple murder, it is a massacre of a sitting Governor. It is a massacre of innocent bystanders," said Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano in response to a query.

Clavano explained, "The evidence is strong and we just want to finally be able to present it in court and have the court decide on the guilt of the perpetrator."

He added, "Enough of impunity. Hindi na po kelangan ng taumbayan ang mga ganitong pasikot-sikot pa. Harapin ang kaso, harapin and korte."

Clavano's response was due to the statement of Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, the lead counsel of Teves, saying Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla's effort to pollute the alleged witnesses to the murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

"We have reliable information to the effect that, in the wake of the apprehension of two alleged conspirators in the Degamo murder case, that Justice Secretary Boying Remulla, personally or through his personal direction, is already tampering with the said witnesses even without the said witnesses having the benefit of their own counsel, in order to pollute them by either intimidating or coercing them to testify against Rep. Teves, and/or offering them substantial sums to do so. Also, we have information that the said witnesses are being moved from one place to another to isolate them and make it difficult for their chosen lawyers to reach them," Topacio's statement said.

Further, "We hope this is not true, because if it is, then this is yet another case of the government using all means to falsely implicate Rep. Teves.

Topacio also stated in the statement, "We hope that the Secretary will prove true to his oath and respect the Constitution, and not take legal shortcuts in a single-minded desire to pin the crime on Rep. Teves."