CAAP accelerates Davao Int'l Airport runway rehab to meet deadline

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has accelerated the rehabilitation of the Davao International Airport runway to meet the 31 May deadline.

Davao International Airport has reduced its runway shutdown to 4 hours, from midnight to 4:00 a.m., as part of the renovation. This adjustment aims to minimize disruption to airline operations; and following this change, flight operations at DIA have resumed as usual.

Approximately 1,200 square meters of surface repair is needed, which includes removing damaged asphalt pavement that is two inches thick, applying an emulsified asphalt tack layer, spreading a hot bituminous asphalt mixture, and repainting the runway's current markings. The rehabilitation has already achieved 36.67 percent of work completion.

The DIA runway will be closed for four hours every day from 8 April to 31 May, according to the most recent Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) published by CAAP. If unfavorable weather doesn't occur, CAAP is working to complete it sooner. In light of this, the first week of May is the revised completion target.

“We are expediting the completion of the project. We ask for understanding from affected passengers because the runway really needs to be repaired, and we cannot afford to risk damaging it, which could pose safety concerns,” CAAP-Davao Area Manager Rex Obcena said.

Regarding the DIA runway renovation, CAAP first issued a NOTAM on 29 January. However, because of unfavorable weather, the project was later postponed. Resuming work on 4 March, the pace of asphalt work was slowed down because of the four-hour work schedule that included clearing out areas that had foreign object debris (FOD).

Obcena added that Davao International Airport serves 84 flights daily, and six of them are being affected by the runway rehabilitation.