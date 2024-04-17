Bong Go supports cooperative dev't in Central Luzon

Senator Christopher "Bong” Go, member of the Senate Committee on Cooperatives, continues his support for cooperatives as he joined the Malasakit sa Kooperatiba event hosted by the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday, 16 April.

Held at the Royce Hotel in Clark, Pampanga, Go collaborated with the CDA in providing a boost to 22 cooperatives from Central Luzon, including Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales.

In his speech, Senator Go emphasized the pivotal role of cooperatives in advancing communities, pledging to extend his support to the best of his capacity as a senator. Through his initiative, in collaboration with the CDA, financial assistance were extended to qualified cooperatives to boost their livelihood activities and strengthen efforts to support their respective communities.

During his visit, the senator also distributed balls for basketball and volleyball, as well as shirts to around 100 cooperative members present.

“Dito sa Malasakit sa Kooperatiba ng CDA na atin pong isinulong ay mabibigyan po kayo ng dagdag suporta at puhunan, para tulungan po ang inyong mga kooperatiba. Mayroon lang po akong pakiusap sa inyo, sa ating mga kooperatiba, gamitin nyo po ang tulong na inyong matatanggap sa tamang paraan,” urged Go.

“‘Pag kumita ito dalahin nyo po sa inyong pamilya at ipantulong niyo rin sa inyong komunidad. Iyan ang lagi kong ipinapaalala sa mga livelihood programs na ating naipapamahagi. Ang sarap ng pakiramdam ‘pag pinaghirapan nyo po ang inyong pagnenegosyo. Yung kita nyo na pinagpawisan nyo, iba talaga kapag pinaghirapan nyo po iyon. Kaya gamitin nyo po sa tama,” he added.

Acknowledging the collaborative efforts that made the assistance possible, Senator Go expressed gratitude to CDA officials led by Undersecretary Joseph Encabo and Assistant Regional Director Carolina Miguel, as well as Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda, Vice Governor Lilia "Nanay Baby" Pineda, Angeles City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr., and other local officials.

“Magkaisa po tayo sa layuning ito, hindi lamang para sa ating sariling kapakanan kundi para sa kabutihan ng mas nakararami. Salamat po sa inyong walang sawang suporta at tiwala. Patuloy tayong magtulungan at magkapit-bisig para sa mas magandang kinabukasan ng ating mga komunidad,” highlighted Go.

“Alam po nating lahat ang kahalagahan ng pagtutulungan sa ating lipunan. Sa bawat tulong na inyong ibinibigay, lumalakas ang pundasyon ng ating mga komunidad,” he said.

Senator Go's dedication to cooperative development is evident in his legislative initiatives such as co-authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11502, which designates October as "National Cooperative Month” as well as RA 11535, mandating the establishment of Cooperative Development Officers at various government levels.

As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Go has tirelessly advocated for increased funding in the 2024 national budget for CDA's Human Capital Development Program for Cooperatives which aims to enhance the skills and competencies of cooperative members.

Through the ‘Malasakit sa Kooperatiba’ initiative, Go similarly assisted cooperatives in Quezon City on April 4 and Sta. Cruz, Laguna, yesterday, 15 April.

“Parati ko kasing naririnig na pinapasalamatan po ako kahit saan ako magpunta. Kahapon, salamat sa Malasakit Center doon sa Santa Cruz sa Laguna. Salamat sa mga programa, sa Malasakit sa Kooperatiba… Sa totoo lang po, ako po’y isang probinsyano na binigyan nyo po ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo. Ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo. Maraming-maraming salamat po sa pagkakataon. Hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin,” he concluded.

On the same day, Go also attended the 1st Liga Provincial Congress - Catanduanes Chapter in the same city to express support to fellow public servants.

“Patuloy akong tutulong sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil ang tangi kong bisyo ay magserbisyo sa inyong lahat at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” Go said who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to sectors in need.