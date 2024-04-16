Strive for excellence, new prosecutors urged

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has reminded new state prosecutors for excellence and to uphold the rule of law.

This comes as DoJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla extended a message during administration of the oath of office to 98 of the 122 newly-appointed and promoted prosecutors of the agency.

Remulla has urged the 98 prosecutors to embrace their respective roles, as they “will be among those who will light up this department.”

“You are not just legal professionals; you are the gatekeepers of criminal justice,” Remulla said. “You hold a critical role in ensuring that the rule of law is upheld, that the rights of individuals are protected and that justice is served without fear or favor.”

“Remember that your work has a profound impact on the lives of individuals, families, and communities. Strive for excellence in everything you do, uphold the highest ethical standards, and never lose sight of the importance of your role in upholding the rule of law,” he added.

Undersecretary Fredderick A. Vida, who gave the opening remarks, said the appointment and promotion of these prosecutors is the first under the leadership of Remulla and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.