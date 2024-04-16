RORE missions in 8 features of WPS non-stop, except Ayungin

The Philippine Navy on Tuesday said the rotational and re-provisional (RORE) missions in the eight other features in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) are non-stop, except in Ayungin Shoal.

Navy spokesperson for the WPS, Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad stressed that the RORE mission of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will remain.

"We have ongoing RoRe mission in eight other features of the WPS, conducted by naval forces in Western Command. So the Ayungin shoal is in the planning process," Trinidad told reporters in a press conference in Camp Aguinaldo.

"The RORE is a regular resupply operation and rotation of troops subject to the requirement of the troops in terms of the supply need to be conducted for them… so it is operational that will be conducted when needed," Trinidad pointed out.