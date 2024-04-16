Relations stronger amid challenges

Broader and deeper relations between Japanese and Filipino businesses are expected with the new paradigm of friendship between both nations.

Philippines-Japan Economic Cooperation Committee Inc. (PHILJEC) chairperson and Science Park of the Philippines Inc. president Richard Osmond said that “the friendship and business cooperation between Japan and the Philippines started way beyond 50 years ago,” while noting that the two countries’ relations face “bigger challenges as the world is drastically changing in terms of its climate, economic and business landscape and culture.”

In his response, JPECC chairperson Hirako Yuji noted there are now over 200,000 Filipinos working in Japan, a number that is expected to steadily increase in view of Japan’s ageing and declining population.

He expressed hope that highly-skilled Filipino professionals will gain meaningful, long-term employment in Japan.

Mutual engagement

The Philippines-Japan Economic Cooperation Committee Inc. and its counterpart, the Japan-Philippines Economic Cooperation Committee, held their 40th annual joint meeting on 15 March 2024, at the Grand Hyatt Manila, Bonifacio Global City.

Themed “Stronger Philippines-Japan Relations in the Next 10 Years — Japan, a Strategic Partner of the Philippines”, the meeting was structured into four plenary sessions that tackled current economic issues.

The meeting was keynoted by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli M. Remolona.

Congratulatory messages from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio were also read.

A day before the meeting, PHILJEC arranged a courtesy call by JPECC on Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista and the Transportation management team composed of the Department of Transportation’s five undersecretaries.