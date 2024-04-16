QC health workers undergo training on cough treatment

Over 300 Quezon City health workers (CHWs) and community volunteers underwent a series of trainings on how to treat cough that was recently held at the Quezon Memorial Circle.

The activity was made possible through the city government's partnership with pharmaceutical company Unilab Inc.

With the theme: "Huwag Palalain, Ubo ay Supilin," the event aimed to empower and equip the CHWs from the six districts of Quezon City and other community volunteers with the updated information to combat infectious diseases and cough symptoms effectively.

"Let's use this as an opportunity to learn more information. While you are serving the communities, you won't get sick and you will be able to teach others to treat cough symptoms and help the people who come to you," Quezon City Chief Health Care Operation Officer, Dr. Dave Anthony Vergara explained.

He added that while Quezon City recently declared an increasing outbreak of pertussis, or whooping cough, they also wanted to further intensify its health awareness campaign by gathering CHWs to educate them about the different types of cough symptoms and how to treat them.

"We have been through a lot since the pandemic, and now there are new types of cough outbreaks such as pertussis. As frontliners, you will benefit the most with new learnings on how to treat cough and how to educate patients on which types of medicines to use for treatment.)," Leevan Fong, Brand Manager of Solmux, said in his opening speech.

Dr. Ramona Asuncion Abarquez, OIC - City Health Officer, Quezon City, on the other hand highlighted the updated information and encouraged CHWs to stay healthy.

"Alagaan ninyo po ang inyong mga sarili kapag kayo ay nag-a-outreach response. Mag-mask pa rin po tayo, maghugas pa rin ng kamay, kumain ng masustansyang pagkain, mag-exercise, mag-maintenance, at magpa-checkup. Huwag nang paabutin ng 2 weeks ang ubo at huwag mag self-medicate. (Take care of yourselves while doing outreach response. Wear face masks, wash hands, eat healthy, exercise, take maintenance medicine, and do regular checkups. Don't let cough untreated for 2 weeks and don't self medicate.)," Abarquez said.

Several CHWs shared their experiences and learning opportunities during the health awareness activity led by Dr. Justine Danniela Arceo, Medical Officer III, SDO, City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

Dr. Arceo discussed the reasons why we cough and the different types of cough, including the recent pertussis (whooping cough) outbreak.

Most importantly, she shared the importance of taking the right type of medicine for different types of cough.

While coughing is the body's reflex to keep bacteria and foreign bodies away from our bodies, dry cough should be treated by taking expectorant medicine and productive cough (with phlegm) should be treated by taking antitussives or mucolytics like Solmux Advance.

"Make it a habit to consult a doctor, especially when the cough symptoms are more than two weeks or when the symptoms have worsened and joined by other symptoms like fever," Dr. Arceo emphasized.

The lecture served as a reminder to still follow minimum public health standards like wearing of face masks, proper cough etiquette, and proper hand washing.

Solmux Advance also took the opportunity to introduce the new Solmux Advance Suspension, the variant that has been fortified with two times more Zinc, which enables faster recovery from productive cough.