PNP officials target raps vs ‘namedropper’

An official from the Philippine National Police (PNP) has condemned the act of a certain “Major Miguel” who has been involved in a recent incident regarding a traffic violation of the EDSA Bus lane policy recently.

In a statement, Police Major General Mario Reyes stressed that he is not connected in any way to the EDSA busway violator who presented herself as a member of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“The person who introduced herself as Major Miguel of the AFP is not a relative by blood nor by affinity. I never met her in any capacity,” Reyes said.

“Any attempt to exploit the name or reputation of a law enforcement officer for personal gain or to avoid accountability is utterly unacceptable and undermines the integrity of our organization. The PNP enforces the law without fear or favor,” he added.

Reyes also appealed to the public to refrain from participating in such deceptive practices and to respect the authority of law enforcement officers.

“I also urge concerned agencies to issue a show cause order and thorough investigation to perhaps file usurpation of authority to that person. I am now talking with my lawyers for the filing of appropriate charges against the namedropper Major Miguel,” said Reyes in his statement.