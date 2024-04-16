Perpetual treks ‘Road To Gold’

This early, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta is setting the stage as it celebrates its 50th anniversary next year.

The school has prepared several activities and programs for the buildup leading to what university officials dubbed as the “Road To Gold.”

Perpetual Vice President for Academic Affairs Dra. Marjorie Gutierrez-Tangog and VP for Sports Development Anton Tamayo made the announcement at the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex where they were joined by sports coordinator Frank Gusi and women’s volleyball team captain Rizal Paula Aldea.

‘”We are celebrating our 49th year and this is leading to our 50th year in what we call our ‘Road To Gold’ in 2025. It already started this year and we’re starting to launch activities where our alumni are taking an active role in our sports program like Scottie Thompson, who is now part of the coaching staff of our men’s basketball team,” Dr. Gutierrez-Tangog said.

The Perpetual official also disclosed the launching by June or July of the school’s athletes’ quarters, a 12th-storey building where all of the athletes will be housed together.

But the bottomline of the university’s golden anniversary celebration is the Altas doing well in all sporting events, specifically the men’s basketball team, which is now being handled by new coach, nine-time Philippine Basketball Association champion Olsen Racela.

Gusi said it has been the dream of Perpetual chairman Dr/BGen. Antonio Tamayo for the school to win a first ever National Collegiate Athletic Association championship after twice falling short in the past in 1988 bannered by PBA great Bong Hawkins and 2004 led by Noy Javier, respectively.

“That’s his ambition — to win a basketball title in the NCAA,” Gusi said.

“Perpetual played hard in the finals but luck didn’t bounce its way.”