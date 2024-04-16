More plastic cards delivered to LTO

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced on Monday that it has received an additional 600,000 plastic cards for printing driver’s licenses, which comes three weeks after the delivery of one million pieces following the lifting of a Writ of Preliminary Injunction.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said the additional cards will ensure continuity in the agency’s efforts to address the backlog of plastic-printed driver’s licenses aligned with the directive of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista.

A total of 3.2 million plastic cards are expected to be delivered within 45 days of the initial delivery on 25 March.

To recall, the Court of Appeals lifted the injunction order on the remaining undelivered cards procured from Banner Plastic last year, allowing the first batch to arrive on that date.

“With today’s delivery of 600,000, this will ensure the continuity of the schedule of renewal which we issued last month,” said Mendoza.

The LTO earlier issued a schedule for renewing expired driver’s licenses to allow motorists to obtain their plastic cards.

The renewal schedule aims to ensure orderly processing and distribution of driver’s licenses across LTO offices nationwide.

It has also coordinated with regional and district offices to determine their plastic card requirements for the ongoing processing and distribution, which began on 15 April 2024.