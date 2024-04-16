ICTSI runs Iloilo port after getting PPA okay

Global port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) received approval from regulators to operate and develop the Visayas Container Terminal, the international seaport of Iloilo City in central Philippines.

This 25-year concession strengthens ICTSI’s presence in the Philippines and will unlock the economic potential of the Western Visayas region.

ICTSI said on Monday that the notice to proceed for its 25-year port endeavor followed a thorough review by the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) and the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel.

World-class gateway

“The Visayas Container Terminal is poised to become a catalyst for Iloilo’s economic and social growth. We’re thrilled to begin operations and transform the Iloilo Port into a world-class gateway for the Central Philippines. Our significant investments in modern infrastructure, cargo-handling equipment, and operational efficiency will drive this transformation,” ICTSI executive vice president Christian Gonzalez said.

ICTSI said it will focus on improving terminal productivity and service quality by investing in the development and rehabilitation of the terminal infrastructure and the deployment of cargo-handling equipment.

ICTSI’s involvement will transform the port, addressing these challenges and unlocking its economic benefits.

Exclusively for foreign vessels

The port will be operated exclusively to serve foreign vessels and cargoes, with a provision for domestic vessels and cargoes in the initial five years.

The seaport handles a current volume of 100,000 TEUs and 2 million metric tons of non-containerized cargo annually.

It has 627 meters of operational quay length and 20 hectares of land dedicated to container and general cargo storage, warehousing, and other cargo-handling activities.