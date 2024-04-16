German troops to observe Balikatan 2024

The German ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Andreas Michael Pfaffernoschke, said on Tuesday that the German troops will join the upcoming Balikatan 2024 as observers.

"For the first time, we have received an invitation from the Philippine government to participate in Balikatan as an observer," he said during a media mixer event at Legazpi Village, Makati City.

He, however, stressed that Germany would not send military ships, as what they would do was only to observe.

"We will step up our cooperation in the Philippines in this regard by observing Balikatan 2024," Pfaffernoschke added.

"What’s going on in 2025? I still don't know, but if we receive an invitation from the Philippines, we will have to carefully consider this," he said, adding that their acceptance of the invitation might serve as an indicator of maritime security cooperation in the Philippines and other parts of this region.

Pfaffernoschke, moreover, assured political support for the Philippines, as he said maritime powers are not the strength of Germany.

"We also have limits. We are not a maritime power like France, Australia, Japan, and the US. Germany is a land country. We don't have the capacities sending 10 or 15 naval ships to the end of the Pacific in order to do what the others can do, who are much closer to the piers like Australia, Japan, the US, and the Philippines themselves," he said.

He added, "We don't do that in military terms. However, strength in political support---that’s why we have to very carefully consider what we can do."

Pfaffernoschke said that the current tensions in the South China Sea are concerning.

"It is concerning. As I always state when there is an incident, we are concerned about all these happenings in the South China Sea, and we appeal to all parties, particularly of course China, to [refrain] from these actions," he said.

"That does not serve the stability and security in this region, which is in the interest of all of us—of China, of the Philippines, of Germany, and other European countries," he added.

"We are concerned, and we appeal to all parties to refrain from violence," he said.

Balikatan 2024 is set to happen from 22 April to May, when troops from the Philippine Navy, US Navy, and French Navy will conduct a multilateral maritime exercise in the country's exclusive economic zone.

Besides Germany, observers of the joint military drills include Brunei, Canada, France, Great Britain, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.