Future triathlon champs grab limelight

The RLC Residences IRONKIDS takes the spotlight this Saturday as it showcases the future stars of Philippine triathlon at The Reef Island Resort in Mactan, Cebu.

The aquathlon event, designed for participants aged 6 to 15, aims to foster an active and healthy lifestyle among the youth.

They will compete for titles in several age-group categories, ranging from 6-8 to 13-15 years old, in both individual and mixed relay divisions. The races are set over designated swim and run distances tailored for each age group, ensuring a challenging yet enjoyable competition for all involved.

Specifically, the 6-8 age group will tackle a 100-meter swim followed by a 1-kilometer run. Those in the 9-10 category will take on a 150m swim and a 1.5-km run, while the 11-12 contenders will face a 200m swim and a 1.5km run in the event organized by The IRONMAN Group.

The 13-15 category will be held over a 250m swim and a 2km run.

In relay events, the 6-10 age group will complete a 100m swim and 1km run, and the 11-15 group will challenge a 200m swim and 1.5km run.

The event not only showcases the budding talent in the sport but also serves as a prelude to the highly anticipated IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu which fires off this Sunday in Mactan, Cebu.

The premier 1.9 km swim, 90km bike and 21k run race features a line-up of elite international triathletes alongside top local competitors.

“We are thrilled to support IRONKIDS. Our commitment is not just to promote a healthy, active lifestyle among youth, but also to nurture the next generation of triathletes,” RLC Residences head of Brand Management Dan Carlo Torres said.