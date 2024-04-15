What happens in a nuclear war?

Author’s Note: If you have no stomach for this grim nuclear scenario, please do not read this. This article is not meant to scare but to induce preparations in its event.

Communications blackout

At the start of a nuclear war, phase 1 is a total breakdown of all types of electronic communications. The US, China, and Russia (let us call them the Triumvirate) all have the Electro-Magnetic Pulse (EMP) bomb in varying operational status. It is a “silent” bomb with very little explosion — the opposite of a nuclear blast — but it simulates a nuclear blast’s massive power to nullify all types of electronic signals in a vast area, like in a war theater. It can paralyze command centers operating missiles and drones, warplanes and entire aircraft carrier groups. No one can communicate with each other. So, the first one to do an EMP first-strike has the supreme advantage.

In the Triumvirate, the US stands alone to contend with the foreseen alliance between China and Russia. It is two against one. Phase 2 is a “Star Wars” grapple to destroy all satellite communications of the enemy. Right now, the Triumvirate has powerful laser technologies to destroy satellites in outer space, again in varying operational status. China and Russia will try to destroy US space satellites, and vice versa. The Star Wars in outer space ensures a total global communications blackout.

Food blackout

Food will suddenly vanish from grocery shelves, triggered by panic on a large scale, especially in big cities. Anarchy will descend on the big cities.

The rural areas, the source of agricultural production, will attract urban folks in a giant reverse mass migration towards the mountains and remote areas, the last sanctuaries, the last sources of food. There will be a return to basics, back to analog technology away from digital. Simple backyard micro-farming will replace today’s corporate-based macro-food mass production.

Armed civilians in a panic will search for food in the name of survival. They will arm themselves

both for self-defense and the search for food. There may be street to street fighting among armed civilians, mainly in the cities. There will be a proliferation of small arms among civilians. Panic will reign in the streets.

In the US, there are citizens who have built extensive underground bunkers with food supplies for about a year to five years, depending how neurotic they are. These are complete with firearms for protection and gasoline for vehicles, because gas stations will also disappear rapidly after long queues drain whatever fuel is left.

There are two possible nuclear scenarios. The first is a gradual evolution from small nuclear bombs eventually triggering big ones and a full-blown nuclear confrontation. The second is a sudden unannounced unexpected total nuclear war. In the first scenario, there is time to prepare, but in the second, no instant preparations are possible.

The nuclear war will be preceded by a cyber war, especially between the US and China, which is actually ongoing. The US is spending billions on disinformation vs China as revealed in a video of an American informing a Chinese counterpart about this in an international forum.

View https://www.facebook.com/berniev.lopez.eastwind/videos/782850820016345.

China in return is spending billions in a hacking spree of all US websites, civilian and military. This hacking storm is China’s response to the US massive global disinformation campaign. The ongoing US-China cyber war may trigger the nuclear war.

Armageddon

The core problem is the US will never give up its centuries of military and economic supremacy without a fight. And that fight is sadly to the finish. China feels it needs to attain the supremacy or be obliterated in the end — killed or be killed. China knows what the US is up to. It is attempting to surround China across the entire South China Sea, Indian Ocean, and Pacific Ocean in preparation for what the Americans feel is an “inevitable” confrontation of all confrontations. So for both the US and China, war is inevitable.

We need to pray. The forces are too powerful for us to intervene. God has his ways if we ask and if we return to His fold. All this is theologically related to sin. Prayer is the most powerful weapon we helpless fence sitters have to achieve peace.