Vet Appreciate Day set on 18 April

On 18 April, Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club, together with the Quezon City Veterinary Department and the Society for the Advancement of Veterinary Education and Research celebrates the doctors who help keep our beloved animals healthy with Vet Appreciation Day. Vet Appreciation Day will be held at the Robinsons Magnolia Activity Area from 10 a.m. onwards.

It is open to the public-animal lovers, pet owners and their pets, students, families, aspiring veterinarians. There will be talks featuring speakers from SAVER, Philippine Veterinary Medical Association, Philippine Animal Hospital Association, the Quezon City Veterinary Department and PetEterniTy that preserves pets with taxidermy. You can even see a horse taxidermy on display at the event.

The event honors veterinarians who play an important role in society — in animal health and welfare, food safety and environmental conservation — and hopefully inspire more young people to go into this noble profession.

There will be a fun pet parade featuring cats and dogs, fun game and raffle draws. There are also free pet services, including Pet Bakuna (free anti-rabies vaccination) and Pet Konsulta (free vet consultation).

Vet Appreciation Day is one of the many activities Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club has planned for the year. Robinsons Malls is a haven for pets and pet owners but it goes beyond just being pet-friendly and welcoming fur babies and their loving humans. Through Happy Pets Club, it has built a community of pet owners and lovers, advocates for responsible pet ownership, supports animal welfare groups and LGUs and embraces aspins and puspins and encourages others to do the same. Its different programs include Pet Bakuna, Pet Konsulta, the adoption program The Gift of Furever Home, free spay and neuter with Snip ‘en Snap and more.