SCUTTLEBUTT

Conflict victim

A brand with a household name has been in the global limelight for its courageous but risky overseas offensive.

The confluence of recent events, however, has impacted the multinational primarily in its China operations as relations between the Philippines and China drifts farther away.

The company has an equal bias for domestic and international expansion but concern has been rising over its beverage investments in China.

Analysts are now checking their once rosy projections on the homegrown company’s Chinese infusions due to falling demand which was not only due to mistrust but also the result of an economic downturn in the Asian economic power.

Analysts noted a significant decline in sales in a Chinese company with substantial infusions in Tier 3 or less developed cities resulting to low footfall in stores given the current lack of confidence in the economy.

Additionally, more established rivals such as US global brands have also initiated aggressive campaigns that exerted competitive pressure.