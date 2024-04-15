SCUTTLEBUTT
Conflict victim
A brand with a household name has been in the global limelight for its courageous but risky overseas offensive.
The confluence of recent events, however, has impacted the multinational primarily in its China operations as relations between the Philippines and China drifts farther away.
The company has an equal bias for domestic and international expansion but concern has been rising over its beverage investments in China.
Analysts are now checking their once rosy projections on the homegrown company’s Chinese infusions due to falling demand which was not only due to mistrust but also the result of an economic downturn in the Asian economic power.
Analysts noted a significant decline in sales in a Chinese company with substantial infusions in Tier 3 or less developed cities resulting to low footfall in stores given the current lack of confidence in the economy.
Additionally, more established rivals such as US global brands have also initiated aggressive campaigns that exerted competitive pressure.
Party hog
There’s a lot of grumbling being heard particularly among seashore-fronting resort establishments on an island considered one of the country’s premier tourism drawers.
The object of ire? It seems that the local government has monopolized the holding of parties, full-moon parties post-sports revelry and the like on the beach and making a killing on sponsorships and in some instances, charging a fee for people who would like to get in the sea-front revelry.
Private resorts that would like to mount such parties must get a permit and share with the local government as much as — we heard — 40 percent of revenues from beer, liquor and food sales and the sponsorship rates.
Worst, it seems, the island LGU (local government unit) is disallowing private resort establishments to HOLD PARTIES at the same time that these parties being organized by the LGU is being held on the beach.
Resort owners and management questioning the LGU about this matter have apparently been told off, with the mayor allegedly telling one person during a meeting held between LGU officials and private resort establishments that if he didn’t like the way things are run (by the LGU) on the island, he can always take his leave. And we thought martial law in this country has long gone out of fashion?