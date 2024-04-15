Resorts World Las Vegas poker room
Resorts World Las Vegas poker roomPhotograph courtesy of cardplayer.com
SPORTS

Resorts World Vegas summer fest set

Resorts World Las Vegas has revealed the schedule for its 2024 Summer Poker Series. The 82-event festival features more than $900,000 in guaranteed prize money, with each and every tournament featuring sporting a guarantee.

The buy-ins during the festival range from $200 up the $400, with guarantees starting at $5,000 and increasing as high as $100,000. In fact, there are two $100,000 guaranteed $400 buy-in multi-flight no-limit hold’em events planned, with one running June 20-23 and the other June 27-30. Both feature three starting flights and a final playdown day.

This festival is also hosting a $40,000 guaranteed $360 buy-in no-limit hold’em Ladies event on 24 June. This is the second-largest guarantee being offered during the series.

Resorts World Las Vegas recently hosted the PokerAtlas Tour Las Vegas stop, with more than $865,000 in total prize money paid out across the10-event series held in March. Some 2,092 entries were made during the festival, with every event surpassing the guarantee. CARDPLAYER.COM

