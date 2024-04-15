Resorts World Vegas summer fest set

Resorts World Las Vegas has revealed the schedule for its 2024 Summer Poker Series. The 82-event festival features more than $900,000 in guaranteed prize money, with each and every tournament featuring sporting a guarantee.

The buy-ins during the festival range from $200 up the $400, with guarantees starting at $5,000 and increasing as high as $100,000. In fact, there are two $100,000 guaranteed $400 buy-in multi-flight no-limit hold’em events planned, with one running June 20-23 and the other June 27-30. Both feature three starting flights and a final playdown day.

This festival is also hosting a $40,000 guaranteed $360 buy-in no-limit hold’em Ladies event on 24 June. This is the second-largest guarantee being offered during the series.

Resorts World Las Vegas recently hosted the PokerAtlas Tour Las Vegas stop, with more than $865,000 in total prize money paid out across the10-event series held in March. Some 2,092 entries were made during the festival, with every event surpassing the guarantee. CARDPLAYER.COM