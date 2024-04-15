PPA provides regulatory approval for ICTSI

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has provided regulatory approvals for the Razon-led International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) to operate and develop the Visayas Container Terminal (VCT).

In a statement on Monday, ICTSI was granted a 25-year concession approval that would strengthen its presence in the international seaport of Iloilo City in central Philippines and unlock the economic potential of the Western Visayas region.

"ICTSI received a Notice to Proceed on April 15 to operate Iloilo's international seaport, following a review by the PPA and the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel," the statement read.

With this, ICTSI is mandated to focus on improving terminal productivity and service quality by investing in the development and rehabilitation of the terminal infrastructure and the deployment of cargo-handling equipment.

"The Visayas Container Terminal is poised to become a catalyst for Iloilo's economic and social growth. We're thrilled to begin operations and transform the Iloilo Port into a world-class gateway for the Central Philippines. Our significant investments in modern infrastructure, cargo-handling equipment, and operational efficiency will drive this transformation," said Christian R. Gonzalez, ICTSI executive vice president.

VCT serves as a vital gateway for the province of Iloilo, the entire Panay Island, and the wider Western Visayas region.

Its natural harbor in the Panay Gulf, sheltered by Guimaras Island, provides a safe and ideal environment for ships and vessels.

It is said that while the seaport plays a crucial role in regional trade, capacity and efficiency constraints have held back its full potential.

Moreover, the ICTSI's involvement in the VCT will transform the port, addressing these challenges and unlocking its economic benefits.

The port will be operated exclusively to serve foreign vessels and cargoes, with a provision for domestic vessels and cargoes in the initial five years.

Yearly, the VCT handles a current volume of 100,000 TEUs and 2 million metric tons of non-containerized cargo.

It features 627 meters of operational quay length and 20 hectares of land dedicated to container and general cargo storage, warehousing, and other cargo-handling activities.